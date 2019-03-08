'Simpsons' episode guest-starring Michael Jackson pulled out from circulation

The "Simpsons" producers have decided to remove an episode featuring the voice of from recirculation after watching a new documentary on ' of Pop', which revisits child sexual abuse charges against him.

James L. Brooks, creator and showrunner collectively made the decision to pull the episode from recirculation after they watched the documentary 'Leaving Neverland', according to the

The episode, titled 'Stark Raving Dad', has been pulled out from streaming platforms, networks re-running the show and forthcoming physical copies such as box sets.

"It feels clearly the only choice to make. The guys I work with where we spend our lives arguing over jokes were of one mind on this," Brooks told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story.

The episode appeared in the animated series' third season, aired in 1991.

On the episode, Jackson played Leon Kompowsky, a man who believes he is meets Kompowsky in a mental institution where he is briefly committed. Homer, who does not know Michael Jackson, ends up believing Kompowsky to be the

Jackson had offered to guest star on the show and while he spoke his character's lines, a voice double sang for him.

"Leaving Neverland" has created a lot of furore among Jackson's fans. The documentary features the testimony of and James Safechuck, two men who met Jackson and spent time with him as boys.

