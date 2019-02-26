'Gremlins' animated series in the works

-
An animated series version of the 1984 comedy horror film, "Gremlins" is in development.
Sources told Variety that WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service is coming up with the potential project.
Said to be a period piece, the show would follow Mr Wing, the Chinese grandfather as a young man as he goes on adventures with the friendly Mogwai Gizmo.
Keye Luke played Mr Wing in the Joe Dante-directed box office hit.
A sequel, "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," was released in 1990 with Dante returning as director.
Tze Chun is attached to write and executive produce.
It will be produced by Warner Bros Television and Amblin Television, who also backed the films on which the show is based.
Warner Bros and Amblin declined to comment.
