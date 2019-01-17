Simultaneous polls a challenge for Odisha Police: DGP

of Police (DGP) RP Sharma on Thursday said conducting simultaneous polls for the and the Assembly will be a huge challenge for the

Addressing the 61st Senior Police Officers' Conference here, he stated that preparations to ensure free and fair elections in the state have already begun.

As of now, the police personnel are being sensitised about their roles during election procedures, he said.

"In the past, too, we have successfully conducted polls in Maoist-hit areas. This time, we will follow the same procedure in the sensitive zones," he said.

The three-day conference here, which began Thursday, will discuss law and order, crime scenario of the state, Left -wing extremism, police arrangement for the mega events and road safety among other issues.

Sharma said that the will intensify operations in the Leftwing extremism-hit districts.

"Our priority will be to work in close coordination with our counterparts in neighbouring states for sharing and strengthening of and monitoring the movement of Maoists," he said.

The DGP, during his address, also said that tackling mass agitation is gradually becoming a challenge for the police across the country and also in Odisha.

Sharma asked the police officers to maintain transparency and seek cooperation of people for carrying out their job.

District Superintendents of Police, DCPs, Commandants of Armed Police Battalions, Range IGPs, senior officers as well as the Home Guards, Fire Services and members of Civil Defence Organisation were among those who attended the first day of the conference here.

