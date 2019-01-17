World Archery refuses to recognise recent AAI elections

Archery's world governing body has refused to recognise the recent elections of the national federation, a development that might result in AAI's suspension and renew the administrative wrangling in the sport here.

The (WA) informed B V P Rao, who was elected of the Association of (AAI) on December 22, that it does not accept the polls as they were conducted without approval from the Body.

"...I regret to inform you that the Board at this stage cannot accept the outcome of the Assembly held on 22nd December and your election as as well as the rest of the Board...," the world body said in a letter.

The WA said that the decision was taken because the constitution that was used to conduct the elections was "never formally approved" and only accepted by the returning

"We ask you to provide us the full minutes of the Assembly (of December 22) for verification of the above matter before 25th January 2019. Following the receipt of the minutes the Board will take a decision on the possible suspension of the Archery Association of India," the letter written by Tom Dielen, added.

The development meant that the office-bearers elected on December 22 under the supervision of former Chief Election of S Y Quraishi, who was appointed by the Delhi High Court, will not be able to select Indian archers for international events.

Rao, a former IAS officer, was elected as of in the controversial elections, ending Vijay Kumar Malhotra's over four-decade long reign since 1973. The was de-recognised by the government in 2012.

The world body also asked to inform it about any decision by the on the matter.

"We have also been informed that this matter has been raised to the High Court which will decide on this in February. We ask you to inform us as soon as possible on the outcome," it said.

The had sent a letter to Dielen this month, informing the world body that it does not recognise the elections held on December 22.

"The amended constitution that formed the basis of the basis of the election of AAI held on 22 December 2018 does not have the approval of the AAI General Body. Further the amended constitution is not on lines with Development Code of 2011," said the letter written by the to World Archery.

The informed that it did not send any observer to the AAI elections as it was not happy with the developments.

The and the IOA had objected to certain clauses in the amended constitution submitted by Quraishi to the Their objections were based on the contention that the amended constitution, in parts, did not tally with the Development Code of India, 2011.

The IOA had also said that giving individual members, not representing state archery bodies, voting rights was not allowed under the International Olympic Committee Charter.

Quraishi's amended constitution focusses on the revised draft of the sports code and Justice Lodha's recommendations for the BCCI.

