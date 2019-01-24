Singapore PM's brother backs his rival as polls loom

The estranged brother of Singapore's on Thursday backed a former ruling party stalwart who is seeking to form a new opposition party, describing him as "the leader deserves".

has been locked in an acrimonious feud with over the fate of a family house since the death in 2015 of their father, Singapore's

Last week Tan Cheng Bock, a former ruling party and ex-presidential candidate, announced he was seeking to register a new political party -- a move analysts said could revitalise the country's weak and disunited opposition.

must hold elections by 2021 but speculation is mounting they could come later this year, with the long-ruling People's widely expected to win.

In a post on Facebook, congratulated Tan, who narrowly lost the 2011 to the ruling party's de facto candidate, and his new group, the Progress Party. "I have known for many years and he has consistently put the interests of the people first. We are fortunate that he has stepped forward to serve Singapore," he said.

"This is good for the future of Singapore. is the leader Singapore deserves." Backing from a senior member of the Lee family could provide a boost to Tan. In November, a photo of having breakfast with Tan went viral and sparked speculation that the pair were planning a political move ahead of the polls.

Tan has applied to register his new party, but authorities have not yet announced whether they will approve it.

Singapore's opposition has long been fragmented, with several groups trying with little success to make major gains against the ruling party, which has the vast majority of seats in parliament.

Under the PAP, Singapore has become one of the world's wealthiest societies and the party still enjoys solid support.

But critics accuse them of tactics such as gerrymandering and seeking to bankrupt opponents through civil lawsuits to maintain their hold on power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)