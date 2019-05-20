Singer Zuben writes to proscribed ULFA-I, calls for peace

Assamese has written an open letter to proscribed outfit ULFA-I, calling for peace and asserting that killing of innocent people will not result in anything.

The singer-actor-film producer, known for speaking out on several social issues, in a post said fear cannot build a nation and only labour and hard work can.

"To ULFA, I need a revolution. I need a revolution of change. Killing innocent people will not result in anything fruitful. Fear cannot build a nation. Labour can. Hard work can," Zubeen said in the post that has been shared over 2,200 times.

He said terrorism can never give meaning to the rights that the outfit led by was fighting for. "Education can. Development can. Progress can."



"Teach our kids how to cultivate. Teach them how to grow seeds out of nothing. Teach them how to shape their dreams," the of many Bollywood hits wrote.

Zubeen said if the group wants to build something, they can build Majuli, the district affected by erosion, and if they want to destroy something, they can destroy the threats roaming over Kaziranga.

"I need a revolution to fight back against flood. I need a revolution that will make us part of the mainstream," he added.

Without referring to the ULFA's demand of "independence of Assam", Zubeen wrote, "Freedom is all about standing on your own. You cannot be free in fear. Chaos can bring no change. We are a nation because of the people. If there is no one left alive, where do we stand."



post comes after the grenade blast that injured 12 persons on in Guwahati on May 15. Paresh Baruah had told local television channels that it was targeted at the security personnel who patrol the area.

had written a similar letter, addressed to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

