6 killed, 10 hurt in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Six people, including a woman and a minor girl, were killed and 10 others injured when an SUV collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's district on Monday, a said.

The mishap took place at Pendari Ghat when 15 people were going in the SUV (sports utility vehicle) from district to visit a temple in neighbouring Surajpur, he said.

According to preliminary information, the of the truck coming from the opposite direction lost control over the wheels due to some technical snag in its gear box.

As a result, the truck collided head on with the SUV, killing five people, including drivers of both the vehicles, on the spot, he said.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and took the victims to a local hospital where a woman also succumbed to her injuries, the said.

The deceased were identified as Ratu Bhuiya (45), Dhyan (50), (12), Andulna (45), SUV's (32), all natives of district, and truck (32), a native of district in Uttar Pradesh, the said.

The injured were later referred to another hospital in district, he added.

