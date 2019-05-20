China asks US envoy to make 'unbiased judgement' during his Tibet visit

China, which granted a rare permit for US to visit Tibet, on Monday hoped that the American would make an "unbiased judgement" about the conditions in the region especially on religion and the Tibetan culture.

Branstad was travelling to China's province and the bordering Autonomous Region from May 19 to May 25, making the first trip by an American to the highly restricted area in four years.

During his visit, Branstad is due to have meetings with local officials and visit religious and cultural heritage sites.

His visit is taking place amid escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies.

China's permission to him came after US early this year passed Reciprocal Access to Act of 2018 warning equal and reciprocal measures if denied access to American citizens, government officials and journalists to Tibet, the homeland of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader,

The new law would impose a visa ban on Chinese officials who deny American citizens, government officials and journalists access to

Currently, foreign tourists need a special to visit Tibet in addition to a Chinese visa.

Asked why China, which denied permission for US to visit Tibet last year decided to do so now, told the media on Monday that "we welcome Branstad's visit so that he can see the major changes which took place in Tibet for past 60 years after the peaceful liberation."



Commenting on US embassy's statement that the visit is a chance for the ambassador to engage with local leaders to raise longstanding concerns about restrictions on religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetan culture and language, Lu said hopes the could make unbiased judgement on the prevailing situation in Tibet.

"As for the comments from US embassy, we hope this visit can help them make unbiased judgement that is fact based especially on the religion, culture, heritage and history. We hope he can make his own judgement instead of being misguided by rumours," Lu said.

"We welcome all those who has an objective view of China's economic and social development, including Tibet to this region. His request was denied (last year), I don't know what you mean by that. All the diplomatic personnel in if they have this need to visit the regions in China, they need to apply to relevant authorities first," he said.

In March, issued a white paper defending its polices and highlighting major economic development and improvement of lives of people in the remote region since a failed uprising against Beijing's rule 60 years ago.

About 150 Tibetans committed self-immolations in different parts of Tibet since 2009 calling for the return of 83-year-old from his exile and improvement of human rights in the region.

The Dalai Lama, the of Tibet, crossed the border into following a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet on March 31, 1959.

China says Tibet for centuries has been its territory well before People's (PLA) took control of it in 1950.

