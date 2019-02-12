Singh terms "mahagathbandhan" of opposition parties as "thag

Former chief minister Tuesday termed the "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) of opposition parties as " bandhan (alliance of cheats).

Singh, who is now the said the opposition leaders were forging "mahagathbandhan" as they are afraid that the BJP will return to power again.

"... UPA mein khalbali machi hei (there is commotion in UPA). SP, BSP and had looted the country and the people saw it before 2014 ... Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu are also forging ' bandhan' to challenge Narendra Modi as another five years of Modi rule will clear the path for jail of corrupt leaders," he told a rally here.

Addressing the BJPs Shakti at Harmu ground here, Singh asked the BJP workers to "remain alert" and termed the Lok Sabha elections as "dharam yudh" (contest of righteousness).

He accused the government in West Bengal of "disrespecting" institutions like the CBI and "killing" BJP workers in that state.

Singh said had seen nine governments during the first 14-years since its creation in 2000 during which many scams were reported and even an Independent MLA (Madhu Koda) became the

The present has done wonders in during the last four years of rule, he said.

"Had I taken some of the yojanas (schemes) of the and implemented them in then I would have won for the fourth term," he said.

Warning the BJP workers against "over confidence", Singh took a cricketing anecdote on the BJP loosing power in saying, "It was not the Congress, we took self-wicket in Chhattisgarh (in the assembly polls last year)."



Crediting the for driving out naxalites, Singh said peace was necessary for development.

