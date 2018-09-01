JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

MP family court summons Narayan Sai on November 20

IPPB launched in Jammu
Business Standard

Sir Ganga Ram hospital doctor chosen for BC Roy award

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A nephrologist at the city-based Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been chosen for the prestigious B C Roy National Award, hospital authorities said Saturday.

"Dr A K Bhalla, Co-chairperson, Department of Nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), has been selected in the category -- to recognise the best talents in encouraging the development of specialities in different branches of medicine (Nephrology)," a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Bhalla has been working at the SGRH for the last30 years as a consultant nephrologist and has trained more than 50 students in nephrology, he said.

"He is pioneer in starting peritoneal dialysis in India and also ABO incompatible kidney transplants," the spokesperson said.

The Bidhan Chandra Roy Award was instituted in 1976 in the memory of renowned physician and freedom fighter B C Roy by Medical Council of India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 21:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements