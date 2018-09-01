Sir Ganga Ram hospital doctor chosen for BC Roy award

A nephrologist at the city-based Hospital has been chosen for the prestigious B C Roy National Award, hospital authorities said Saturday.

"Dr A K Bhalla, Co-chairperson, Department of Nephrology, Hospital (SGRH), has been selected in the category -- to recognise the best talents in encouraging the development of specialities in different branches of medicine (Nephrology)," a of the hospital said.

has been working at the SGRH for the last30 years as a nephrologist and has trained more than 50 students in nephrology, he said.

"He is pioneer in starting in and also ABO incompatible kidney transplants," the said.

The Bidhan Chandra Roy Award was instituted in 1976 in the memory of and freedom fighter B C Roy by Medical Council of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)