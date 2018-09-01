Sir Ganga Ram hospital doctor chosen for BC Roy award

-
A nephrologist at the city-based Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been chosen for the prestigious B C Roy National Award, hospital authorities said Saturday.
"Dr A K Bhalla, Co-chairperson, Department of Nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), has been selected in the category -- to recognise the best talents in encouraging the development of specialities in different branches of medicine (Nephrology)," a spokesperson of the hospital said.
Bhalla has been working at the SGRH for the last30 years as a consultant nephrologist and has trained more than 50 students in nephrology, he said.
"He is pioneer in starting peritoneal dialysis in India and also ABO incompatible kidney transplants," the spokesperson said.
The Bidhan Chandra Roy Award was instituted in 1976 in the memory of renowned physician and freedom fighter B C Roy by Medical Council of India.
