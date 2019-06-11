Sisodia announces School of Football Excellence in CR Park

Sisodia Tuesday announced the construction of a state-of-the-art football ground in CR Park considering the popularity of the sport in the area, a statement said.

He visited SPM Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in CR Park with (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and announced that the football ground will be built to utilise the vast empty space between the old and the newly constructed buildings.

"This is a lot of space, we should do something with it. Let's develop this as the in CR Park," Sisodia, who is also the minister, said after consultation with the school management committee led by the principal, MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and the

In the school, 164 classrooms are being built by the (PWD). While discussing the plan, he identified the expanse of land available within the campus and instructed the Department to initiate the plan for a high-end football ground in the school.

The popularity of football in CR Park, not just as a sport to watch, but as a sport to play is well known by all, the statement read.

Sisodia visited the area as part of his daily morning visits to the government schools to review the progress made in construction of classrooms in various schools of South as part of the city government's plan to build 13,003 classes in government schools within this year.

"Early morning started with inspection of the construction of classrooms, CCTV cameras and solar panels in 8 #DelhiGovtSchools in Andrews Ganj, Masjid Moth, East Of Kailash, CR Park, Thughlakabad and New Friends Colony today morning," he tweeted.

On June 11, the visited eight government schools in Andrews Ganj, Masjid Moth, East of Kailash, CR Park, Tughlakabad and New Friends Colony to take stock of various projects.

SKV now has a terrace solar power generating capacity of 30kW which has reduced its from Rs 35,000 to zero as it is now producing surplus power and adding it to the power grid, the statement said.

"Successful pilot of terrace solar panels in #DelhiGovtSchools. of this school reduced from Rs 35,000 to zero. Already installed in 21, being installed in 100, plan is to install in a total of 550 schools. Important step towards making Delhi power reliant," Sisodia tweeted.

