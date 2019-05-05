Sisodia meets government school class 12 toppers

Minister Sisodia met Class 12 toppers from the government schools and their parents along with teachers and school principals, at his residence, here on Sunday.

from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV)-2, Jama Masjid, is the topper among the students from government schools. She scored 488 marks ((97.6 per cent) out of 500.

Speaking to the media, said she aspired to appear in the UPSC examinations and become an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) to work towards providing quality for girls.

She said despite coming from a humble background, her father is cook in a Moti Nagar restaurant, her family supported her studies. Teachers were also very helpful, she added.

Gyan Kaur, with 485 marks (97 per cent) out of 500, is the second topper. She studied at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya,

The third position was shared by two students. from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka, and Naman Gupta from Government Co-ed School, Najafgarh, came third with 483 marks (96.6 per cent) out of 500.

The (CBSE) declared the Class XII results on Thursday.

--IANS

nks/kr/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)