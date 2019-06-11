India colts lose 1-3 in penalty shootout at Granatkin Memorial Tournament

Indian under-19 team Tuesday suffered a 1-3 loss to in in the 9-12th place play-off of the Tournament at the Turbostroitel,

opened the scoreline for at the 74th minute before Kyrgyz (88') produced the late equaliser as both the teams ended the regulation time 1-1.

In the penalty shoot-out, Harmanpreet Singh, and missed the target, while the Kyrgyz shooters were spot on to seal the fate of the game.

will now face the losers of the play-off match between and in their final play-off match to decide the 11th and 12th position of the competition.

Ninthoi Meetei, who sat out owing to an aggravated from the last match, was replaced by upfront beside in the starting lineup.

suffered an early setback having gone down to 10 men in the second minute. On a corner, went for the header and in the process, fouled the Kyrgyz to put his team one man down.

India got their first considerable chance after the clock crossed the half-hour mark. sprinted on his own to outpace the defender and roll it to Harmanpreet but before the latter could unleash a shot, Kyrgyz Artem snatched it from his feet.

India were showing their positive intent despite having the numerical disadvantage and were able to hold their fortress until the first half ended.

Akash Mishra, the standout performer from the last match, came out with a wonderful opportunity to score his second goal of the tournament two minutes after the restart but the Kyrgyz anticipated it rightly.

Prabhsukhan Gill was put under real test in the 70th minute but the calm-headed collected the ball without much fuss to keep the danger away.

Akash didn't need to wait more to open the scoreline as he rose above the defenders to in the 74th minute, adding to his tally in the tournament.

As India were inching closer to their first win, put a heavy dent to their hope having scored the equaliser from the edge of the penalty area in the 88th minute.

Aidar took it forward and put in a low cross for Emir, who found the net to send the match into the tie-breaker.

In the shootout, started perfectly for India before Harmanpreet, Sailo and Jitendra's efforts were thwarted by Artem to deny the Indians their first win in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)