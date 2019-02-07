Sena medals to 92 army men, including Lance Naik Wani

was presented Bar to along with officers and jawans, who were presented 76 sena medals for gallantry besides 15 sena medals and Vishisht sena medals for distinguished services impressive investiture ceremony at Udhampur Thursday.

Wani is a recipient of Ashok Chakra, the nation's highest peacetime award.

Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, presented Gallantry as well as distinguished service awards to officers, other ranks and next of kin in a solemn and impressive investiture ceremony here.

During the ceremony, the presented 1 Bar to (Gallantry), 76 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 7 Sena Medals (Distinguished) and 8 Vishisht Seva Medals.

For posthumous awardees, the awards were conferred to the next of kin.

Appreciation to 20 units were also awarded for their overall outstanding performance in the Command Theatre in the year 2018.

was conferred with Bar to (Gallantry) which was received by his wife on his behalf.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)