Six convicted in gang rape, murder of Kathua girl

A special court on Monday convicted six people accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in in

A seventh accused, Vishal, who is the son of main accused Sanji Ram, was acquitted. The quantum of punishment will be announced later Monday.

The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on June 3.

According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.

The day-to-day trial commenced in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in Pathankot in neighbouring state of Punjab, about 100 km from Jammu and 30 km from Kathua, after the ordered that the case be shifted out of

Those convicted are Sanji Ram, the village head, his juvenile nephew and two special police officers and Also convicted are and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from and destroyed crucial evidence.

