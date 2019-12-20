6 killed during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in UP: Officials

Six people were killed in Uttar Pradesh during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday, officials said. The state police chief confirmed five deaths.

Director General of Police O P Singh told PTI that two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Meerut, Sambhal and Firozabad. But officials reported a death in Kanpur as well.

The cause of death would be known after after a post-mortem, they said.

In the state-wide protests, there were reports of firing on police parties at various places, officials said.

Police retaliated with teargas shells followed by rubber bullets, they said.

Singh said over 50 policemen seriously injured during the protests.