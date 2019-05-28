Six die after consuming spurious liquor in Barabanki, 10 excise personnel suspended

At least six people died and several others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in area of district, state said Tuesday.

Chief has ordered an inquiry into the incident and 10 excise personnel have been suspended.

The said the six died after consuming liquor purchased from a shop belonging to one Danvir Singh near on Monday.

The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages consumed liquor on Monday night and were rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) soon after, police said.

Four members of a family are said to be among those who lost their lives in the incident, they said.

The said the district excise officer, inspector, three head constables and five constables of the excise department have been suspended and an inquiry ordered by the

The minister said the excise commissioner, joint and deputy commissioners have rushed to the spot and further information was awaited.

The has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to take stern action against all those found guilty, a said.

Adityanath has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible.

