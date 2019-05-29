Six drug peddlers held in separate incidents in J&K

Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in on Wednesday, police said.

Harjinder Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested after 850 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from his truck at T-Chowk in Banihal area along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a police said.

The truck was coming from the valley, he said.

In another incident, 59 rolls of cannabis weighing 1.2 kilograms were recovered from a tempo traveller during checking at the near Nowshera, the said.

The vehicle's driver, Rajesh Bali, was arrested. He is a resident of Rajouri's Sunderbani area, he added.

Dharama Bechera, a resident of Odisha's district, was held with 3.75 kilograms of cannabis from Jammu's Channi Himmat area, the said.

Another alleged drug peddler, who was identified as Fasal Manhas, was arrested from Gujjar Nagar with five grams of heroin, he said.

Two more persons were arrested after a police party recovered 4.9 kilograms of poppy straw from a near Zero Morh in district, he added.

All the arrested persons have been booked under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are being questioned, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)