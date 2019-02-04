Six workers injured in Punjab as shrine hall lintel caves in

Six labourers were injured on Monday after the of a village shrine hall caved in near here, police said.

The injured, Raju, Atma Ram, Shambhu, Dev Prasad, Chhotu and Jai Ramand, were taken to a hospital, they said.

The incident took place when the labourers were working at a in Gandwan, police said.

The of the hall caved in shortly after some wooden planks developed cracks, they said.

While four of them managed to get hold of the iron rods protruding from the lintel, two were buried under the debris, they said.

But the duo were pulled out in the nick of time by their other companions and people present at the shrine, they said.

