Smriti Irani takes charge of WCD Ministry

Monday took charge as the Union Women and

She was welcomed by senior officials of the ministry and in the WCD Ministry Debashree Chaudhuri.

Soon after assuming charge, held a meeting with all senior officials of the ministry.

The has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the

She had met her predecessor on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)