Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS

Smriti Irani, who defeated in Amethi, received the longest applause when she took oath as member of the 17th on Monday.

As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling members, including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time.

After taking oath in Hindi, Irani greeted and also oposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi's Sonia Gandhi, who reciprocated the greetings with a namaste gesture.

was not present in the House at that time.

The defeated Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes in Uttar Pradesh's constitutency, considered as the pocket borough of Gandhi family for long.

