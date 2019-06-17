T'gana CM inaugurates new residential complex for legislators

Chief Minister K Monday inaugurated a new residential complex for legislators in the city.

The at Hyderguda was inaugurated in the presence of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, several state ministers, including Vemula Prashant Reddy, and A Indrakaran Reddy.

Built at a cost of Rs 166 crore, the complex was constructed in a total area of 4.26 acres, official sources said.

The Legislators' comprises 120 flats and the area of each flat is 2,500 sq ft.

The complex also has attendant quarters and staff quarters.

Accommodation in each flat in the main block comprises a master bedroom and two other bedrooms for children and guests, office room, living and dining halls, modular kitchen with utility and others, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)