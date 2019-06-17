Oppn wants Waddetiwar as leader of opposition in Maha Assembly

Opposition members in the Assembly on Monday asked Bagade to nominate MLA as the of opposition (LoP) in the

As the monsoon session began on Monday, Legislature Party (CLP) said he had written to the about their demand.

Thorat said since Waddetiwar was the group leader, he should be nominated as the LoP as he enjoyed the support of all opposition parties.

To this, the said he had received the letter and that he would take a decision in "due course of time".

Thorat objected to Bagade's comment and said the LoP's post was the "right" of the opposition.

noted that Bagade on Sunday said he will consult a "few people" and take a decision.

"Few people means chief I expect Chief to take a decision since there are only 17 working days in this monsoon session," he said.

Pawar, in a lighter vein, then said the chief had "taken away" two leaders of opposition (former Congress leader and leader Eknath Shinde before his party joined the government) and made them ministers.

"We hope he will leave Waddetiwar for us," he said.

To this, SudhirMungantiwar said, "We cannot help if people are interested in joining us."



Waddetiwar also responded saying "frequently changing loyalties is not good. I will be on that (ruling) side only if we return to power."



Waddetiwar was formerly with the and joined the Congress a few years ago.

Vikhe Patil, who was earlier the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, quit as an MLA recently and he was on Sunday inducted into the Fadnavis cabinet and given the plum housing portfolio.

During the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in 1995, Vikhe Patil was in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and later joined the Congress in 1999.

When asked if a member can quit as an MLA and become a minister in the government during the same term, Fadnavis said there is no law which prevents a member to and become a minister in the same term.

"He can remain minister for six months without becoming being a member of either of the House (Assembly and Council)," the said.

When member Gulabrao Patil pointed out that earlier quit as the LoP and the Sena membership to become a minister in the then Congress- coalition government, Pawar said Rane had contested the by-election immediately and won.

Earlier as the House assembled for the day, Vikhe Patil went to the opposition benches and greeted his former colleagues.

Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who quit the recently and became a on Sunday, also greeted his former colleagues.

WhenFadnavis introduced his new ministers sworn in during the cabinet expansion on Sunday, members of the treasury benches raised the slogan- "Jai Shriram".

To this, quipped "aayaram gayaram" (referring to frequent floor-crossing by legislators).

Before the session began, some opposition MLAs staged a protest outside the legislature and alleged that the was not keeping its promise of development, but was busy inducting into the cabinet those who switched loyalties from the opposition to the ruling party.

Reacting to the remarks, Vikhe Patil said, "Everyone has the right to express himself/herself. I cannot do anything about their disappointment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)