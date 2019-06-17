Snehal Nagarsheth Joins Anant National University as Dean, School of Architecture

/ -- (AnantU) welcomes as the Professor, and Principal, With over twenty years of experience in academia, Prof. Nagarsheth is an esteemed urban designer, architect, She formerly served as the Associate at CEPT University,

"I believe it is important to nurture reflective and critical attitudes in the students of today to prepare aware and responsible practitioners who shape meaningful relationships between people and their environment. In today's hyper connected-world, I look forward to fostering collaborative and inclusive thinkers and doers (makers) in an environment where Science meets Arts, and Aesthetics and Functionality are complementary. It is also our responsibility to instil respect for diversity, equity and ethical behaviour to ground the practices in human values," says Prof. Nagarsheth at the commencement of her journey at AnantU.

Prof will oversee the at AnantU and guide its 400 students and 20+ faculty towards excellence. Admissions for the five-year, full-time Bachelor of Architecture programme for the upcoming academic year 2019-20 are open now. Visit to apply.

is committed to nurturing solutionaries who design, build and preserve a more equitable and sustainable It envisions in becoming India's leading private teaching and research university in the fields of built environment, design, and sustainability.

Anant National University, located in a lush green, 100-acre campus in Ahmedabad, is led by a cadre of eminent people from academia, business, and government, all of whom are leaders in their respective fields. The includes Mr Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University (Chairman, Piramal Group), Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, Founding Provost, Anant National University (Founding Dean, Indian School of Business; Founder & Trustee, Ashoka University), Mr. (Managing Director, Lodha Group), Mr. (Chairman, Network18; Chairman, Quality Council of India; Former Chairman, McKinsey & Co., India), Ms. (Founder President, FLAME University), Dr. (Director, IIT Gandhinagar), and several others.

