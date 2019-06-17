3 policemen suspended for unprofessional conduct during fight between cops, tempo driver

Three policemen have been suspended for unprofessional conduct during a violent clash with a tempo driver, who chased their colleague with a sword after his vehicle collided with a police van in northwest Delhi, a said Monday.

The said further legal action will be taken after an inquiry is conducted by the of police (northwest) and the additional DCP and ACP of Mukherjee Nagar.

Additional PRO ( Police) said the policemen suspended handled the incident on Sunday evening in an unprofessional manner.

A was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a 'Gramin Seva' in Mukherjee Nagar. The had also chased him swinging a sword at him following a collision between their vehicles, videos of which have gone viral.

In one of the purported videos, the man was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

Chief Minister on Monday demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and strict against against the guilty.

The Police comes under the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)