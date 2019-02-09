Snowfall damaged over 50 per cent fruit orchards in J-K's Bhadarwah

About 50 per cent fruit orchards were damaged due to recent snowfall in this picturesque valley and adjoining areas in district of and Kashmir, a said on Saturday.

Bhadarwah, along with Kellar, Bhallesa, Dessa, Chatroo and Marmat, experienced heavy snowfall between Wednesday and Friday.

"Nearly 50 per cent of the fruit trees have suffered irreparable losses in the latest snowfall," said, quoting preliminary information received from the field staff.

Putting the loss suffered by the orchards in the snow-bound areas to about 100 crore, Kumar asked the farmers not to let snow accumulate on trees.

"We appeal to the farmers not to let snow accumulate on trees and remove it as early as possible," he said.

The meteorological department has predicted another spell of snowfall from February 12.

After Kashmir, comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban is the in the state with Bhadarwah contributing 65 per cent of the yield, including apple, pears, walnut and persimmon.

The region is reeling under darkness after the snowfall damaged the 132 KV Udhampur-Kishtwar power supply line and affected drinking water supply. It has cut off high altitude areas from the district headquarters.

However, 40 per cent potable water supply has been restored in the till Saturday afternoon, officials said.

"We did not expect such a heavy snowfall. We tried our best to save trees but the overnight snowfall damaged 70 per cent of my orchard," of in Chinab valley Sheikh said.

Shafi, a leading fruit grower from Bharoa-Bhadarwah, claimed "unlike Kashmir, we did not get any support from the government".

"We are not covered under Prime Minister's I took the matter with District Development during a fruit in January but nothing has been done so for," he said.

Surinder Kumar, a resident of village Gajoth-Kellar, said 50 per cent of his orchard was completely damaged by snow.

"My family has spent 15 years of investment in the orchard and has no other source of income," Kumar said seeking intervention of the administration to bail out the orchardists.

