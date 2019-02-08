JUST IN
Over 250 passengers stuck due to snowfall in Doda rescued

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The BSF rescued more than 250 passengers caught in heavy snowfall on Batote-Kishtwar road in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said Friday.

As many as 275 passengers travelling from Batote belt of Ramban district to Kishtwar district in buses were caught in heavy snowfall due to road blockade, they said.

As the information was received by the SSB commandant Ajay Kumar, he rushed the force personnel to the spot who rescued the passengers.

They were rushed to a SSB camp and given food, shelter and medicines, the officials said.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 21:21 IST

