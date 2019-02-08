Over 250 passengers stuck due to snowfall in Doda rescued

The BSF rescued more than 250 passengers caught in heavy snowfall on Batote- road in and Kashmir's district, officials said Friday.

As many as 275 passengers travelling from belt of district to district in buses were caught in heavy snowfall due to road blockade, they said.

As the information was received by the SSB commandant Ajay Kumar, he rushed the force personnel to the spot who rescued the passengers.

They were rushed to a SSB camp and given food, shelter and medicines, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)