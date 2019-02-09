Death toll rises to 16 In Istanbul building collapse

Turkey's has said the death toll in the collapse of an eight-story apartment building in has risen to 16.

said early Saturday that another body had been found in the rubble. The building in Istanbul's mostly-residential district collapsed on Wednesday.

The cause is under investigation but officials have said its top three floors were illegally built.

Soylu was speaking to reporters at the site as emergency services continued their work.

Thirteen out of 14 people who were rescued alive remain hospitalized with seven of them in serious condition.

