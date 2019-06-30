Social media should be used for the good of mankind: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday stressed that social media should be used for the good of mankind.

On world Social Media Day, Banerjee also said that social media should not be used to spread fake and misinformation.

"Today is World #SocialMediaDay. Social media should be used for the good of mankind. It must not misused by anyone to spread dangerous #fakenews and misinformation," she wrote on her Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

