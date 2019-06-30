JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Man, his son held for raping and killing two sisters

340 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 3.3 lakh cr
Business Standard

Social media should be used for the good of mankind: Mamata

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday stressed that social media should be used for the good of mankind.

On world Social Media Day, Banerjee also said that social media should not be used to spread fake news and misinformation.

"Today is World #SocialMediaDay. Social media should be used for the good of mankind. It must not misused by anyone to spread dangerous #fakenews and misinformation," she wrote on her Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU