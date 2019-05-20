Sodhi scalps seeded Kundu

Local lad Sahebsingh Sodhi knocked out number six seed Arjun Kundu of Gujarat to enter the boys singles second round in the CCI Ramesh Desai Memorial under 16 tennis nationals at the here on Monday.
Sodhi needed three hours and three sets to upset Kundu in the first round match.
He won 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(3) at the Cricket Club of India.
Bushan Haobam of Manipur and Arjun Gohad of Maharashtra also carved out surprise first round victories.
Manipur's Haobam upset seventh seeded Aayush Bhat of Karnataka 4-6, 6-0, 6-2, while Gohad accounted for 13th seed Dhanya Shah of Gujarat1-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Following are the other results: Boys singles (1st round): (Q) Karim Khan(MH) bt Jitin Chetry(CH) 6-0, 6-1; Shivam Kadam (MH) bt Kritanta Sarma (AS) 6-4, 6-4; 14-Yashraj Dalvi(MH) bt Ananth Muni(AP) 6-4, 6-4; 9-Karan Singh (HR) bt Apurnava Majumdar(WB) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0; Monil Lotlikar (KA) bt Gyangrahith Movva (TS) 7-5, 6-1; 5-Krishnan Hooda (CH) bt Nirav Shetty (MH) 6-2, 6-2; 3- Denim Yadav (MP) bt Aditya Nandal (HR) 6-4, 6-0; 8-Heerak Vora (GJ) bt Farhaan Patrawala (GJ) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Daksha Agarwal (MH) bt Vansh Nandal (HR) 6-4, 6-0; Anargha Ganguly (MH) bt Ansh Kundu (HR) 6-2, 6-0; 2 -Chirag Duhan (HR) bt Jasmeet Duhan (HR) 6-0, 6-1.
