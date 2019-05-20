Left set to play waiting game, to take call on joining opposition front post May 23

With the exit polls predicting a debacle for the Left Front in the election, the leaders of various Left parties are set to play a waiting game as regards joining the UPA or being part of a non- federal front.

A majority of the exit polls have predicted 14-16 seats for the Congress-led (UDF) in Kerala, 4-6 seats for the Left (LDF) and one seat for the

In West Bengal, a state ruled by the Left Front for 34 years, a majority of the exit polls have given no seats to it, which could mean the worst ever performance of the front in the state.

"It is very clear that an opposition front and its strategy can only be formed after the election results on May 23. One thing is clear that a secular, alternative government will be formed at the Centre. Who will make it and how will it be created will be decided after the results," CPI(M) told reporters here.

Meanwhile, (CPI) S Sudhakar Reddy said they would sit in the opposition if no party got a clear majority.

"We have our on May 27-28. We will not take any decision before that. If no party gets a majority, we will sit in the opposition," he said.

CPI D Raja conceded that this could be the Left's worst poll performance in years.

"What role we will play will be decided post May 23," he said.

Another of the CPI, Atul Kumar Anjan, said the party would not convene a meeting of its members for finalising its role before May 23, adding that the aim was to ensure that communal forces did not form the government.

"We will see which group we want to join -- the federal front or a Congress-led front. All the Left parties will decide on the way forward together," he said, adding that this election had proved that the was the "B team" of the BJP.

Yechury said traditionally, post-poll understandings had led to government formation in the country and expressed hope that 2019 would not be any different.

However, the Left leaders were tight-lipped on aligning with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool (TMC) in any opposition front.

Leaders of various opposition parties such as the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), TDP, BSP and NCP are likely to meet informally on Tuesday, ahead of their meeting with the (EC) over the VVPAT issue.

