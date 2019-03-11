Solskjaer's unbeaten EPL start at United ended by Arsenal

Soaked by the rain swirling around Arsenal's stadium, Ole watched helplessly as his dream start as Manchester United was brought to a halt.

After 12 unbeaten matches across three months since Jose Mourinho's firing, United finally lost in the league under the on Sunday.

Granit Xhaka's swerving potentially wind-assisted strike flew past in the first half. netted a second-half penalty to give Arsenal a 2-0 victory after was bundled over in the penalty area by Fred.

"You have to be disappointed with the result," said Solskjaer, who had 10 wins and two draws in the league.

"But the performance, as you say, was a good one."



Arsenal and United were once slugging it out for the title in the era of and Now they are in a chase for fourth place. Arsenal displaced United in the final qualification spot, sitting two points in front.

The title challenge is down to two teams, and trimmed Manchester City's lead back to a point after coming from behind to beat 4-2.

Chelsea, which won the title two years ago, remains down in sixth place after behind held 1-1 by but is only one point behind United.

"I don't think nerves go into it yet. Spurs lose (at on Saturday), we lose, Chelsea draw," Solskjaer said.

"It is going to be down to the wire. Down to the last few games. Definitely. We've given ourselves a great chance to be in that fight."



United has displayed its perseverance already in the last week, scoring a stoppage-time goal at Paris Saint-Germain to advance to the quarterfinals.

"It was maybe backlash from Wednesday night," Solskjaer said of the loss at Arsenal.

FIELD INVASIONS



It was a day of flashpoints of fan unruliness in English soccer with two fans arrested in high-profile incidents.

In the second-tier League Championship, was punched by a fan who ran onto the field at Grealish went on to score in the 1-0 derby win for Villa.

A supporter also managed to invade the Emirates Stadium pitch after Aubameyang scored, pushing United defender in an attempt to join the celebrations before being stopped by stadium security.

COMEBACK



In high winds and occasional driving rain, fought back against Burnley, which took an early lead at Anfield in the sixth minute when Ashley Westwood's corner curled straight into the far top corner of the net.

On his fifth start of the season, inspired the comeback with a part in Liverpool's first two goals for and

Firmino and Mane also scored in the second half, with Mane's goal the last kick of the game seconds after substitute had scored a stoppage-time goal for

"The message from today is that nobody gets rid of us, if we play as we played today," Liverpool said.

"We had the perfect mixture of fighting the opponent, fighting the circumstances and playing That was really good and I liked it."



CHELSEA RECOVERY



At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea exploited a Wolves defensive lapse to strike his 13th league goal of the season in the second minute of stoppage time to cancel out Raul Jimenez's opener.

"When you have to play only 10 matches, every match you're not able to win is a missed opportunity," Chelsea manager said.

"In the last six matches, we won four matches and drew the other two. So there is a little consistency in this moment. We have one match in hand, so we have to be confident."



Wolves are seventh in the standings but 13 points behind Chelsea.

