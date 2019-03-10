Klopp defiant after Liverpool battle back to beat Burnley

warned title rivals Manchester City that will not give up their title bid quietly after a 4-2 victory over cut Pep Guardiola's lead at the top of the to a single point.

responded impressively to City's win against Watford on Saturday, rallying strongly after falling behind to a controversial opening goal from Burnley, with two goals each from and

And the German manager, whose side visit Bayern Munich in their last-16 second leg tie on Wednesday, insisted that the performance demonstrated his team's ability to handle the pressure.

"The message from today is that nobody gets rid of us," said Klopp. "We had the perfect mixture of fighting the opponent and playing

"All we have to do is make sure that we stay in this really interesting competition on top of the table. We have no problem with confidence, we're in a good moment."



The victory was also a triumph for Adam Lallana, the England whose inclusion in the starting line-up was not universally popular among supporters but who turned in a man-of-the-match display.

Lallana changed the momentum of the game just before the half-hour, charging down a poor clearance from and seeing tackled by before the ball broke kindly to Mane, who curled in from 15 yards.

"It is not only Adam but it was clear, if he can play like he trained, then he will help us a lot and that is exactly how it happened," said Klopp.

"He is always good on the ball but he is an aggressive boy. The counter press is a game-changer. It didn't look really promising until he jumped in so well done, really pleased for him."



It was a strong response from Liverpool after they fell behind against Sean Dyche's struggling team in the sixth minute.

Defender needlessly conceded a corner which curled directly into the Liverpool goal with keeper Alisson Becker protesting furiously that he had been impeded, earning a booking for sprinting 40 yards to remonstrate with referee

"The early goal we conceded, usually it would have been disallowed, if the ref had a view," said Klopp.

"I saw the first minute it is a foul, you cannot treat the like this. The good thing is it is early, we had time to turn it around."



This was a real test of Liverpool's mental fortitude after a run that had seen them draw five of their previous seven games in the league and but a test they passed impressively.

They trailed for just 13 minutes, equalising with a flowing move started when Salah and exchanged passes, the former crossed and, after and missed the ball, Firmino was able to tap into an open net.

After taking a 2-1 lead into the interval, courtesy of Mane's goal, Liverpool effectively killed off the game midway through the second half.

Salah broke clear and was poised to shoot when a superb tackle which, unfortunately for the visitors, left the loose ball sitting up nicely for Firmino to drive it into an open goal.

There was late anxiety after made it 3-2 with an injury-time consolation after a knock-down in the area from substitute

But with virtually the last kick of the game, in the 93rd minute, Mane chased a long through ball, rounded Heaton and completed the victory, kicking into the open goal.

