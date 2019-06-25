4 members of ISIS-affiliate terror outfit arrested in Kolkata

Police Tuesday said it has arrested four members of an ISIS-affiliated terror outfit from two places in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the (STF) arrested the four operatives of the ' (JMB)', an Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate, police said.

The group comprises three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian hailing from West Bengal's district, a senior Police said.

While two were held from Sealdah area on Monday, their interrogation led to the arrest of two others near Tuesday morning, he said.

"The three Bangladeshis were residing in for quite sometime in a bid to escape arrest in their country. They were here to recruit under the banner," the said.

The Indian national was helping the three others in recruitment and collection of funds, police said.

"A mobile phone having photos, videos, jihadi literature were seized from them," the said, adding initial probe has revealed that all the four were actively propagating their agenda on

