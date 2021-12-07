Sonia Gandhi to address Congress Parliamentary Party meet on Wednesday

president will address a meeting of the Parliamentary Party in Parliament on Wednesday, party sources said.

The meeting will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 9.30 am which will be attended by all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they said.

Former chief Rahul Gandhi will also be in attendance.

The Congress has been pressing for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and the proceedings of the Upper House have been disrupted due to opposition protests over the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)