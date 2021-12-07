JUST IN
Business Standard

Sonia Gandhi to address Congress Parliamentary Party meet on Wednesday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in Parliament on Wednesday, party sources said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi

The meeting will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 9.30 am which will be attended by all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they said.

The meeting will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 9.30 am which will be attended by all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also be in attendance.

The Congress has been pressing for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and the proceedings of the Upper House have been disrupted due to opposition protests over the issue.

First Published: Tue, December 07 2021. 19:14 IST

