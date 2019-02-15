Sonowal seeks peoples'cooperation for NRC hearing process

Sarbananda Friday urged the people of the state to cooperate in the hearing process of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Hearings for the claims and objections regarding the NRC updation began in 1436 centres across the state during the day, officials said.

The asked all officials engaged in the work to ensure smooth completion of the hearing process of claims and objections as an error-free NRC would make the implementation of Clause 5 of Accord possible, he said.

Chairing a meeting here to discuss various issues connected to the claim and objection process during the NRC updation, said the process for preparing an error-free citizens register has been going on under the direct supervision of in which both the central and state governments have extended support.

Names of 40.37 lakh people were not included in the final draft of NRC which was published on July 30, 2018. Out of them 36.28 lakh people have claimed for inclusion and another two lakh have registered their objections.

In a statement appreciated the peaceful environment maintained by the people during the publication of the first and the finals drafts of the NRC and appealed for maintaining it during the hearing process of claims and objections.

The state had been witness to large-scale protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has lapsed.

