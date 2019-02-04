Sonowal urges students not to get swayed by "misinformation

-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Monday urged students to stay alert and not get swayed by the "misinformation campaign" on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) by vested interest groups.
The chief minister assured students of the Bishnu Ram Medhi Government Law College, Guwahati during an interaction at the Assam Assembly complex, that 1.9 crore foreigners are not going to enter Assam once the CAB is passed as being projected by certain quarters to destabilise the state.
"The state government is working resolutely for the holistic development of the young generation of the state and I appeal to all sections of the society not to create any distraction for the students by spreading false information regarding the bill", Sonowal said.
He urged the law students to educate themselves about the right connotations of the bill so that they can spread the correct message in the society as future lawyers.
During the last two and half years, the Assam government has been making a lot of efforts to develop the state and had taken several steps in this regard, he said.
He urged the youths to take advantage of the recently opened Start Up Assam-The Nest, the incubation centre for budding entrepreneurs, to work on their innovative ideas to develop enterprise and bring industrial revolution in the state.
State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary was also present on the occasion.
