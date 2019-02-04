Nabard pegs Punjab's credit potential at Rs 2.27 lakh cr for FY20

has estimated Punjab's credit potential at Rs 2.27 lakh crore for 2019-20, the said while unveiling the state focus paper here Monday.

The (Nabard) has projected a credit potential of Rs 2,27,935 crore for 2019-20 under the priority sector, chief said.

"This represents a growth of five per cent over the projections of 2018-19 of the aggregate credit potential of Rs 1,98,737 crore," he said.

The share of crop loan is estimated at Rs 97,577 crore, which represents 43 per cent of the total estimated potential.

Potential for is pegged at Rs 6,490 crore, while that for agriculture ancillary at Rs 14,963 crore.

Agriculture term loan potential is estimated at Rs 23,407 crore, MSME loans at Rs 41,129 crore, export credit at Rs 15,566 crore, educational loan at Rs 5,995 crore and housing loan at Rs 14,785 crore, Bindra said.

While presenting the highlights of the state focus paper, he emphasised on the need for capital formation in agriculture and advised banks to provide more financial assistance to farmers for investment activities.

Besides providing refinance assistance to the cooperative banks, RRBs and commercial banks, is also providing financial support to the for creation of infrastructure in rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)