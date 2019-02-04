TMC takes out rallies in West Bengal against Modi govt, protesters block highways, rail tracks

With TMC supremo on a sit-in against the CBI's attempt to grill in chit fund scam cases, her party workers on Monday took out protest rallies , blocked highways and rail tracks and burnt effigies of and in various parts of

Senior (TMC) leaders and ministers also joined the protests as party supporters carrying black flags and wearing black masks raised slogans against the BJP government while marching through the streets. The party's student wing activists staged rallies outside various colleges.

The TMC leaders criticised the Centre over the episode and vowed to "continue their fight" till the government is defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls.

A team had gone to Rajeev Kumar's residence in the city Sunday to question him in connection with multi-crore ponzi scams, but it was denied permission, bundled into jeeps and whisked to a police station.

The minister accused and of trying to organise a "coup" in the state. She alleged that was directing the to harass political opponents on the orders of the

In several parts of the state, including Burdwan, East Purulia, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts, the protesters burnt effigies of Modi and Shah.

The activists also obstructed train movement in Howrah and Hooghly districts, and put up blockades on national highway in district.

Banerjee said earlier in the day that she would continue her "satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved".

She had directed party leaders to organise protest marches across the state Monday between 2 pm and 4 pm, without inconveniencing people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)