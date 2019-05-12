Sonowal visits Majuli, inspects work to prevent erosion

Sarbananda Sunday expressed "dissatisfaction" over the quality of work done by to prevent erosion during flood season in island, an said.

Holding a meeting with senior officials, directed them to take stern action against erring officials for the poor quality of works in Majuli, the world's largest river island, which is prone to severe flood every year.

visited the erosion hit Bhakat Chapori village in to inspect the protection work done with geo bags by the and expressed "displeasure" over the quality of the project work, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The said that the safety and security of the people are of paramount importance and under no circumstances, his government will tolerate any deviation of that.

He informed that the will again undertake restoration work of the affected areas within two weeks after water level recedes and no slackness will be tolerated, while the government will fix responsibilities.

As the people of wholeheartedly want to get rid of the scourge of erosion, the government will never shy of taking any steps to serve the people, he added.

Sonowal said that the engineers responsible for negligence of protection work of the erosion hit Bhakat Chapori village will be dealt with sternly and asked the Brahmaputra Board to initiate actions against the erring officials.

He later held a meeting with the functionaries of the Brahmaputra Board and had a threadbare discussion on the project work.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)