JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Brunt five-for restricts India women to 205-8

Delhi court to hear sedition case against Kanhaiya and others even without govt sanctions
Business Standard

No new summit planned with Kim: Trump

AFP  |  Hanoi 

US President Donald Trump has not agreed to another summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, he said Thursday after their second meeting ended in Hanoi with no concrete progress and no deal on denuclearisation.

When asked if a third summit had been agreed with Kim, Trump told reporters: "No we haven't... we'll see if it happens.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements