Soybean futures gain 0.08% on upbeat demand

prices rose by 0.08 per cent to Rs 3,731 per in futures trade Friday on upbeat demand at the spot market.

Marketmen said widening of portfolios by investors, taking positive cues from spot market mainly influenced prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, for the most active delivery in July contracts went up by Rs 3, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 3,731 per having an open interest of 63,480 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for August contracts edged up by Rs 3, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 3,761 per with an open interest of 12,510 lots.

