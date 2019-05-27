Soybean futures rise on upbeat demand

prices rose 0.27 per cent to Rs 3,770 per in futures trade Monday after traders raised their bets in tune with upbeat overseas leads.

Marketmen said widening of bets by investors, taking positive cues from global markets, mainly gave push to prices at futures trade here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, contracts for July delivery went up by Rs 10, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 3,770 per with an open interest of 43,170 lots.

Similarly, soybean contracts for August edged up by Rs 23, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 3,810 per with an open interest of 9,980 lots.

