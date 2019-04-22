SP fields Ram Nishad from Mirzapur

The on Monday fielded from Lok Sabha seat, replacing the existing candidate.

" will be party candidate from in place of Rajendra S Bind," a party release issued here said.

Nishad, from Machlishahr constituency had last week joined the SP in the presence of

will got to polls in the last phase on May 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)