JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

MTNL remains relevant for telecom, its sustainability important for customers, market: CMD
Business Standard

SP fields Ram Nishad from Mirzapur

Mirzapur will got to polls in the last phase on May 19

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Samajwadi Party on Monday fielded BJP MP Ram Charitra Nishad from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat, replacing the existing candidate.

"Ram Charitra Nishad will be party candidate from Mirzapur in place of Rajendra S Bind," a party release issued here said.

Nishad, BJP MP from Machlishahr constituency had last week joined the SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Mirzapur will got to polls in the last phase on May 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU