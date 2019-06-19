SP leader abducted, killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A was abducted and killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's district, police said on Wednesday.

Santosh Punem, who was also a contractor, was abducted by ultras late Tuesday evening from his in Marimalla village where he had gone to supervise some road- related work, of Police Divyang Patel said.

Some locals spotted his body lying in a pool of blood at the nearby on Wednesday morning and informed the police.

A team of security personnel rushed to the spot, located deep inside a forest which is 16 km away from the police station, he said.

The police were yet to return with the body, he said.

Punem last year contested the state Assembly polls from seat on the SP's ticket, he added.

