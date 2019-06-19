Kejriwal, Mayawati, Mamata to skip all-party meet; Left to attend

Delhi Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his counterpart and BSP are among the host of Opposition leaders who will skip the all-party meeting on Wednesday on the issue of simultaneous and assembly elections.

Telangana Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, DMK supremo M K will also not attend the meeting that was called by Narendra Modi, sources said.

and are likely to skip the meeting of party chiefs, while the Left parties are likely to attend, sources said.

The Congress, however, is yet to take a decision on the issue.

tweeted on Tuesday morning that said she would have attended the all-party meeting if it was on electronic voting machines (EVMs).

According to the sources, Kejriwal would not be attending the meeting and the would be represented by party member

The will be represented at the meeting by its working K T Rama Rao, the son K Chandrashekar Rao.

"All the Left parties are likely to attend the meeting. We will attend and oppose the 'one nation, one election' issue," a said.

On Tuesday, and Trinamool supremo had also declined the invitation to attend the meeting and asked the Centre to instead prepare a white paper on the "one nation, one election" issue for consultations.

Leaders of UPA constituents, who had met in Parliament on Tuesday evening, discussed the issue and decided that they would hold further discussions with other like-minded parties before taking a final call on the matter.

Asked whether chief will attend Wednesday's meeting convened by the prime minister, said "you will know tomorrow (Wednesday)". evaded questions on the issue when posed to him after the meeting in Parliament.

Modi has invited the heads of all the political parties that have at least one member either in the or in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.

Sources said that Opposition parties are weary of the meeting convened by the as they feel this might be a "trap" set by the BJP and needs proper discussion before going ahead.

The agenda for the meeting also include celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth this year. It will be followed by a dinner meeting with all the MPs on Thursday.

