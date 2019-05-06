Lok Sabha elections: SP to support BSP and AAP in New Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha elections: Smriti Irani to again take on Rahul Gandhi from Amethi
Rahul 'ensuring booth capturing' in Amethi, alleges Smriti Irani
Don't want to contest Lok Sabha elections, says Sumitra Mahajan
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: After Advani, BJP asks Joshi not to contest
Rahul picks Wayanad as second Lok Sabha seat, Left promises to defeat him
-
The Samajwadi Party Monday announced its support for five BSP and two AAP candidates in Delhi.
The party itself is not contesting Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, which has seven seats.
SP general secretary R S Yadav said here that the central leadership has decided that the party will extend support to BSP candidates contesting on East, North East, West, South and Chandni Chowk seats.
It will also support Aam Admi Party candidates on New Delhi and North West seats.
The BSP has not fielded candidates from New Delhi and North West Delhi seats. The SP and BSP have an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi will vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 12.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU