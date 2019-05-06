JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Uttar Pradesh sees 45% polling till 3 pm
Business Standard

Lok Sabha elections: SP to support BSP and AAP in New Delhi

The party itself is not contesting Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, which has seven seats

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of the general elections, at Umpher in Ri-Bhoi district
Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of the general elections, at Umpher in Ri-Bhoi district

The Samajwadi Party Monday announced its support for five BSP and two AAP candidates in Delhi.

The party itself is not contesting Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, which has seven seats.

SP general secretary R S Yadav said here that the central leadership has decided that the party will extend support to BSP candidates contesting on East, North East, West, South and Chandni Chowk seats.

It will also support Aam Admi Party candidates on New Delhi and North West seats.

The BSP has not fielded candidates from New Delhi and North West Delhi seats. The SP and BSP have an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi will vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 12.
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU