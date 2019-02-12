SP workers go on rampage as govt clips Akhilesh Yadav's wings

workers went on a rampage across Tuesday after the government clipped the wings of their Yadav, preventing him from flying to on grounds of law and order.

Yadav claimed he was stopped by authorities at the in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad, triggering outrage by party lawmakers in the and workers outside the airport.

The former said he was to fly to from to attend an event at University.

He posted photographs on his official handle in which he was seen talking to police officers inside the airport.

Protests broke out in Allahabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kannauj, Balrampur, and Gorakhpur, among other places, where SP supporters smashed windscreens of vehicles and clashed with the police.

SP leaders said party was injured in Allahabad in cane charge by the police.

The issue rocked both the Houses of the legislature.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)