BJP's AP unit lashes out at AP CM over his protest in Delhi

The BJP's unit Tuesday hit out at N Chandrababu over his protest in seeking special status for the state.

appears to be interested in gaining public sympathy as he rejected a package worth Rs 16,000 crore while insisting on special status which gave only a paltry benefit (towards tax incentives) to north-eastern states, BJP's state unit spokesperson alleged.

should stop such "fake fasts", he told reporters here.

The has taken a 'U-turn' after accepting and even welcoming a package for assistance, in lieu of the special status, when the TDP was part of NDA, he claimed.

Slamming Naidu over the protest in Delhi, the BJP leader said, "He (Naidu) has understood that there is lot of anti-incumbency against state government. What is to be done?



Attention can be diverted by showing a new object of fear by doing all this. Let us put all this on Central government's shoulders... let's gain sympathy by projecting to be good."



Should not the Centre ask for details on how funds given by it were spent, Rambhotla asked.

V Dinesh Reddy, who served as DGP in undivided AP, alleged that the created hurdles to the public meeting addressed by on Sunday.

Naidu observed a daylong fast in on Monday demanding that the Centre grant special category status for his state and fulfil the promises made before its bifurcation in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)