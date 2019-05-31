Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains cautious on impeachment talk

still isn't ready to impeach

Even after essentially called on to pick up where his investigation left off, isn't budging.

Scores of her Democratic lawmakers do want to start proceedings.

Outside groups say it's time. But is carrying on as she has since taking the speaker's gavel in January, promising the House will methodically pursue its investigations of Trump -- wherever they lead.

This is Pelosi's balancing act: toggling between mounting pressure from other Democrats and her own political instincts.

She's sticking with her plans for a more measured, "ironclad" investigation that makes it clear to Americans the choices ahead.

It's uncharted territory for the speaker, and this Congress, with both high risks and possible rewards ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump declared his own challenge on Thursday. He called a "dirty, filthy, disgusting word" and said courts would never allow it.

"Many constituents want to impeach the president," Pelosi acknowledged shortly after Mueller's remarks Wednesday.

"But we want to do what is right and what gets results."



Her calculus is political as well as practical, knowing that even if Democrats in the House have the votes to approve articles of impeachment, the Republican majority in the is hardly likely to vote to convict him.

Opinion polling does not favour impeachment, and a full-blown but failed effort might well help the win re-election.

Rather than go it alone, she is urging Democrats to build the case so the public is with them, whatever they decide.

"Nothing is off the table," Pelosi said, "but we do want to make such a compelling case, such an ironclad case." It has been this way for weeks.

As more and more Democratic lawmakers -- and presidential candidates -- call for proceedings, Pelosi is urging restraint. Those around her say she's feeling no pressure.

On Wednesday, many Democrats took Mueller's words as an invitation to impeach.

Mueller told the country, as he said in his 448-page report last month, that while charging the with obstructing justice was "not an option" under guidelines, he also did not exonerate Trump.

Instead, Mueller said, "the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting President of wrongdoing."



Without saying the word, Mueller was pointing to impeachment.

More presidential hopefuls -- Cory Booker, and -- quickly called for impeachment proceedings.

Half the Democrats on the House want an inquiry. And dozens of other House Democrats, not just the liberal left flank, are on board.

At a town hall meeting that night, Rep. told voters in Seattle, said the road ahead "weighs on me." She is among those who want formal impeachment proceedings.

"Not everybody in the caucus is there yet, that is why Pelosi has a difficult role and she has been trying to figure out exactly how we will move forward," she told the audience.

"The more the president obstructed justice ... the more certain we are going to be headed in a direction that I think many of us have already come out for -- and that is an impeachment inquiry."



More joined Thursday, including Rep. Greg Stanton, a freshman from who said, "This conclusion will be unpopular with some, but it is the right thing to do."



At a town hall in Henderson, Nevada, Bernie Sanders, who favours impeachment, said, " does not have an easy job.

